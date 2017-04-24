 Google Play Music Now Samsung's Default Player on All Devices

Google is elevating the status of its Google Play Music platform by partnering with Samsung to make it the featured default player on all new Samsung devices from now on.

This became official on Friday and the upcoming Galaxy S8's launch-day will help usher in the agreement. The phone will also double the number of uploads and streams on Google Play for free. In fact, users can have up to 100,000 song uploads.

The phones will also come with three months free of both Google Play Music and YouTube Red.

"We’re thrilled to bring this special version of Google Play Music to Samsung customers anywhere, and we look forward to bringing the best music experience to your Samsung device," said Elias Roman, product manager of Google Play Music. "Together, we’re committed to delivering the perfect soundtrack to make your everyday moments better."

This is similar to what AT&T did with Cricket wireless music service Muve and the French company Deezer. Under that deal, Cricket phones were exclusively carrying Muve Music and then integrated with Deezer when they were purchased by the French Spotify competitor.

Muve was providing a lot of revenue for artists just a few years ago, and now Samsung and Google can provide a much bigger source of revenue for artists that have their music on Google Play Music.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

