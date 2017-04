About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Hip-Hop artist Joey Jewish just revealed that his newest EP will be calledand it will drop on May 11th with all preorders starting on April 27.His first single and music video from the project, "64," will be debuting on Rapzilla.com along with the preorder link on Thursday."You've been patient with me so I wanted to be sure to provide something special. Help me by sharing with your world," Joey posted today.Watch a sneak peek below: