Sean David Grant Releases Digital Flip Book for 'Wonder Years' Album

The project is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Spotify.
On Sunday, Grant unveiled a Wonder Years companion piece, a 119-page digital photo album with conceptual images shot specifically for each song, album credits and lyrics. The idea was inspired by iconic photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks. For Grant’s “Alfie,” an ode to his wife, the flip book displays endearing pictures of the couple. “Abandon” captures visuals of homelessness. “Suffocating” depicts Grant submerged in water. “Honest With Me” showcases Grant under an interrogation spotlight.
Grant wants listeners to relate to his personal stories. "Wonder Years not only chronicles my life but the typical life of a young Christian trying to find their way,” he explains. “You start out on fire for God then trouble comes. You can either run from God or run towards Him. This album shows you how I got through my ‘wonder’ years dealing with self-doubt, doubts with God, and questions about my future. Are you in your 'wonder years'?"
Wonder Years track listing:How Bout Now [Prod. by PK One Day]
They Know ft. Mouthpi3ce [Prod. by Trav.is.Music]
Temper Temper [Prod. by Jay Cardec]
R Rated Nights [Prod. by C-Beats]
Addicted ft. FMG [Prod. by Trav.is.Music]
We Rise ft. Jasmine Le’Shea [Prod. by Cobra]
Alfie [Prod. by Jay Cardec]
Suffocating ft. Camille Priscilla [Prod. by Jay Cardec]
Paper Weapons ft. Ric Sincere [Prod. by Trav.is.Music]
Glorious ft. Danny Script [Prod. by Danny Script]
Good Enough ft. Eshon Burgundy [Prod. by Wontel]
Worry ft. JayStrong [Prod. by Jruckers]
Abandon ft. Celita [Prod. by Sean David Grant and Jordan Roe]
Honest With Me [Prod. by Wontel and Jordan Roe]