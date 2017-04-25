 Sean David Grant Releases Digital Flip Book for 'Wonder Years' Album

Sean David Grant, the multi-talented CEO of Trackstarz, LLC and co-host of the syndicated Trackstarz podcast and radio show, debuts his new album Wonder Years on Monday, April 24. The 14-song set features collaborations with the likes of Mouthpi3ce, Jasmine Le’Shea, Ric Sincere and Eshon Burgundy as well as production from Jay Cardec, Wontel, JRuckers, Cobra, PKOneDay, C-Beats and Trav.is.Music.

The project is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Spotify.

On Sunday, Grant unveiled a Wonder Years companion piece, a 119-page digital photo album with conceptual images shot specifically for each song, album credits and lyrics. The idea was inspired by iconic photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks. For Grant’s “Alfie,” an ode to his wife, the flip book displays endearing pictures of the couple. “Abandon” captures visuals of homelessness. “Suffocating” depicts Grant submerged in water. “Honest With Me” showcases Grant under an interrogation spotlight.



Grant wants listeners to relate to his personal stories. "Wonder Years not only chronicles my life but the typical life of a young Christian trying to find their way,” he explains. “You start out on fire for God then trouble comes. You can either run from God or run towards Him. This album shows you how I got through my ‘wonder’ years dealing with self-doubt, doubts with God, and questions about my future. Are you in your 'wonder years'?"

Wonder Years track listing:

How Bout Now [Prod. by PK One Day]
They Know ft. Mouthpi3ce [Prod. by Trav.is.Music]
Temper Temper [Prod. by Jay Cardec]
R Rated Nights [Prod. by C-Beats]
Addicted ft. FMG [Prod. by Trav.is.Music]
We Rise ft. Jasmine Le’Shea [Prod. by Cobra]
Alfie [Prod. by Jay Cardec]
Suffocating ft. Camille Priscilla [Prod. by Jay Cardec]
Paper Weapons ft. Ric Sincere [Prod. by Trav.is.Music]
Glorious ft. Danny Script [Prod. by Danny Script]
Good Enough ft. Eshon Burgundy [Prod. by Wontel]
Worry ft. JayStrong [Prod. by Jruckers]
Abandon ft. Celita [Prod. by Sean David Grant and Jordan Roe]
Honest With Me [Prod. by Wontel and Jordan Roe]

ABOUT SEAN DAVID GRANT

Sean David Grant was born outside of Chicago, raised in South Florida, but has been a long-time resident of the Metro Atlanta area. Grant, who holds an electrical engineering degree and an engineering entrepreneurship certificate from the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the CEO of Jaidot, LLC and Trackstarz, LLC as well as the co-founder of Nectar Distribution. A former WEA recording artist and director for the spoken word group Destinations, Grant now records for Trackstarz, LLC, is a co-host for Trackstarz Radio & Television, and is additionally a master of photography, videography, web and graphic design, audio production and engineering. Most importantly, he is the devoted husband of Mrs. Alfie Grant.
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

