Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today hip-hop artist Lawren released his second EPand as of this writing, it is sitting at the No. 10 spot on the iTunes Hip-Hop charts. here and tune in to JuceTV tonight to see Lawren perform “First Day,” “Castro,” “Balance,” and “As You Pass, Go” live.Yesterday, Lawren broke down the EP in its entirety here Watch Lawren'sdocumentary below:Learn more about the vision behind the project here