T-Bone Releases 1st Album in Over 10 Years

This is not the Bionic Man album T-Bone has been talking about for several years already. This project is completely in Spanish and features a lot of singing by T-Bone, reggaetone, Latin dance, and some rap.
The album was released on April 6.
Track List:1- VOLARÉ (FEAT. MARCOS WITT)
2- C'MON AND BAILA
3- LIBRE
4- TÚ ERES BUENO (FEAT. OBIE BERMÚDEZ)
5- SALMO 22
6- FUEGO, FUEGO
7- NADIE ME AMA COMO TU
8- GLORIFÍCATE (FEAT. CHRISTINE D'CLARIO)
9- ME LIBERÓ (FEAT. ERIC DAWKINS)
10- A TI SEA LA GLORIA
11- MI CASA Y YO (FEAT. DANIEL CALVETI)
12- BIONIC MAN (BONUS TRACK)
T-Bone has released two music videos for the record.
Pick it up here.