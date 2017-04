T-Bone Releases 1st Album in Over 10 Years

Track List:

Justin Sarachik

Christian Hip-Hop legend T-Bone dropped his first album in over 10 years,which loosely translate to "For My God and For My People."This is not thealbum T-Bone has been talking about for several years already. This project is completely in Spanish and features a lot of singing by T-Bone, reggaetone, Latin dance, and some rap.The album was released on April 6.1- VOLARÉ (FEAT. MARCOS WITT)2- C'MON AND BAILA3- LIBRE4- TÚ ERES BUENO (FEAT. OBIE BERMÚDEZ)5- SALMO 226- FUEGO, FUEGO7- NADIE ME AMA COMO TU8- GLORIFÍCATE (FEAT. CHRISTINE D'CLARIO)9- ME LIBERÓ (FEAT. ERIC DAWKINS)10- A TI SEA LA GLORIA11- MI CASA Y YO (FEAT. DANIEL CALVETI)12- BIONIC MAN (BONUS TRACK)T-Bone has released two music videos for the record.Pick it up here