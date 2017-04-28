 T-Bone Releases 1st Album in Over 10 Years

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Christian Hip-Hop legend T-Bone dropped his first album in over 10 years, PA MI DIOS Y PA MI GENTE which loosely translate to "For My God and For My People."

This is not the Bionic Man album T-Bone has been talking about for several years already. This project is completely in Spanish and features a lot of singing by T-Bone, reggaetone, Latin dance, and some rap.

The album was released on April 6.

Track List:

1- VOLARÉ (FEAT. MARCOS WITT)
2- C'MON AND BAILA
3- LIBRE
4- TÚ ERES BUENO (FEAT. OBIE BERMÚDEZ)
5- SALMO 22
6- FUEGO, FUEGO
7- NADIE ME AMA COMO TU
8- GLORIFÍCATE (FEAT. CHRISTINE D'CLARIO)
9- ME LIBERÓ (FEAT. ERIC DAWKINS)
10- A TI SEA LA GLORIA
11- MI CASA Y YO (FEAT. DANIEL CALVETI)
12- BIONIC MAN (BONUS TRACK)

T-Bone has released two music videos for the record.





Pick it up here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Throwback Thursday: Crystal Lewis & T-Bone “Little Jackie”

in Music Videos
This week’s Throwback Thursday takes us back to 1995 with the song “Little Jackie” by Crystal Lewis.

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Video: Lecrae - Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign

in Music Videos
Lecrae just dropped his much-anticipated music video for "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and the visuals take us all back to being blessed with family.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Carl Fontaine NeverBackDown
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags