 Lawren on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 61

Lawren is our featured artist interview for the 61st episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Proud Refuge - Trust & Believe
JGivens - Make It. ft. Christon Gray
Blake Whiteley - New Day ft. Brianna Caprice
BrvndonP & Mission - Barely Finished
Shopé & Cortes - Say I (Remix)
Aaron Cole - Facts

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Lawren - Balance
Lawren Interview Part 1
Lawren – As You Pass Go
Lawren Interview Part 2
Lawren – Slums
Lawren Interview Part 3
Lawren – South Miami Heights

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Alex Faith feat. Kishon Furlow and Aha Gazelle – Roof
Derek Minor - You Know It
NF - Real
Carita Cole - Royalty
Aha Gazelle - Elevators
Aha Gazelle - Supreme
Parris Chariz - Oh Lord
Mouthpi3ce - Uno
Benjamin Broadway - No Sauce
Steven Malcolm - Fire
Aaron Cole - Do What I Gotta Do
Young Noah - Feelin Baller

Jered Sanders – Sinner Man Ft. Bizzle
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Aha Gazelle – Momma House
#3. Skrip - BIG ft. Aha Gazelle
#2. Thi’sl – Tears Ft. Elle Holcomb
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Parris Chariz – Holy War Ft. Ty Brasel
#1 Eshon Burgundy - Nothing Above You
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

