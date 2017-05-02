 Rawsrvnt Reveals New EP Featuring Lil Raskull, PyRexx, Japhia Life, & More

Florida-based artist Eddy "Rawsrvnt" Puyol took the term "Shut it down" to be a motivational mantra and a reminder to give the absolute best effort in any challenge. That's why his upcoming project is appropriately titled, Shut it Down EP.

The EP will release on May 19 through his Soul Deep Records label and features a guest artist on every track. The guest appearances are quite eclectic: PyRexx, Japhia Life, Greg Cooks, Lil Raskull, Pettidee and Teron Carter (GRITS).

Rawsrvnt leans to the sports anthem sound heard on several songs from his catalog that have been used in athletic competitions and related national broadcasts.

Shut It Down EP Tracklist:

1. There Go That Man (feat. Lil Raskull)
2. All In (feat. Pettidee & Teron Carter)
3. Ice (feat. Greg Cooks)
4. Shut It Down (feat. PyRexx)
5. On the Line (feat. Japhia Life)

Preview Shut It Down (feat. PyRexx)"



PRE-ORDER Rawsrvnt's Shut It Down EP exclusively on iTunes for only $3.99 and receive "Shut It Down" feat. PyRexx instantly.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

