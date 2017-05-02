Rawsrvnt Reveals New EP Featuring Lil Raskull, PyRexx, Japhia Life, & More

The EP will release on May 19 through his Soul Deep Records label and features a guest artist on every track. The guest appearances are quite eclectic: PyRexx, Japhia Life, Greg Cooks, Lil Raskull, Pettidee and Teron Carter (GRITS).
Rawsrvnt leans to the sports anthem sound heard on several songs from his catalog that have been used in athletic competitions and related national broadcasts.
Shut It Down EP Tracklist:1. There Go That Man (feat. Lil Raskull)
2. All In (feat. Pettidee & Teron Carter)
3. Ice (feat. Greg Cooks)
4. Shut It Down (feat. PyRexx)
5. On the Line (feat. Japhia Life)
Preview Shut It Down (feat. PyRexx)"
PRE-ORDER Rawsrvnt's Shut It Down EP exclusively on iTunes for only $3.99 and receive "Shut It Down" feat. PyRexx instantly.