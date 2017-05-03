Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond Hits to GAWVI and Trip Lee

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan' in News KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Music Video: Trip Lee - Too Cold in Music Videos Trip Lee released a music video for his single "Too Cold" on Tuesday. The track comes from the Reach Records recording artist's latest project The Waiting Room, which came out in December of last…