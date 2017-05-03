 Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond Hits to GAWVI and Trip Lee

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

MLB team the Colorado Rockies have an ambassador for Christ in their daily lineup and his name is Ian Desmond.

The current outfielder and 1st baseman for the team just came off a season-long DL stint and stepped into the batter's box. Each time he stepped to the plate, his music was a song by Trip Lee or GAWVI.



Although Reach Records provided the Tweet, they did not say which songs he's walking up to. So be on the lookout if you're watching the games to listen for the songs.

Desmond was interviewed about his faith back in 2013 by the Washington Post. Then playing for the Nationals, he and teammates Craig Stammen and Adam LaRoche all detailed their walk with the Lord.

“It’s not easy to just say, ‘Hey, I’m a Christian, I’m a believer in God. I need to steer myself away from the sin of this world,’” Desmond said. “But when you have a group of guys that you’re basically brothers with and one of them says it, it’s easier for everyone else to feel like, ‘Hey, yeah, I’m a Christian, too.’ You’re not that lone duck out there. It’s a support group.”
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Music Video: Trip Lee - Too Cold

in Music Videos
Trip Lee released a music video for his single "Too Cold" on Tuesday. The track comes from the Reach Records recording artist's latest project The Waiting Room, which came out in December of last…

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Andy Mineo Announces Summer Mixtape & Previews 'Magic Bird' on Instagram

in News
While our last Andy Mineo post may have been an April Fool's joke, this one is certainly not. According to an Instagram live video, the Reach rapper wants to drop a mixtape this summer.

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags