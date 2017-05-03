Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond Hits to GAWVI and Trip Lee

The current outfielder and 1st baseman for the team just came off a season-long DL stint and stepped into the batter's box. Each time he stepped to the plate, his music was a song by Trip Lee or GAWVI.
Shoutout to @Rockies 1B/OF @IDesmond20, who chose @TripLee and @GAVWI for his walk-up music.— Reach Records (@reachrecords) May 3, 2017
Although Reach Records provided the Tweet, they did not say which songs he's walking up to. So be on the lookout if you're watching the games to listen for the songs.
Desmond was interviewed about his faith back in 2013 by the Washington Post. Then playing for the Nationals, he and teammates Craig Stammen and Adam LaRoche all detailed their walk with the Lord.
“It’s not easy to just say, ‘Hey, I’m a Christian, I’m a believer in God. I need to steer myself away from the sin of this world,’” Desmond said. “But when you have a group of guys that you’re basically brothers with and one of them says it, it’s easier for everyone else to feel like, ‘Hey, yeah, I’m a Christian, too.’ You’re not that lone duck out there. It’s a support group.”