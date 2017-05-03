 No Malice Drops Visual for Upcoming 'Fake News' Single

Former Clipse rapper No malice is gearing up to release the single "Fake News" off his upcoming album Let the Dead Bury the Dead on May 5th.

This week he posted the lyrics to the song, and a few days before that he dropped a visual.





There is still no timetable for the release of the album, but with the single dropping, it's definitely sooner than later.

"Basically, the concept of the album is, instead of getting caught up with what everyone else is doing," No Malice said in an interview with Rapzilla last year, "I just want to show people that I don't have anyone to keep up with. ... You don't have to be in competition with everyone. Just be the best you that you can be because 'let the dead bury the dead.' This rat race is always going to go on."

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

