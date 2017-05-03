No Malice Drops Visual for Upcoming 'Fake News' Single

This week he posted the lyrics to the song, and a few days before that he dropped a visual.
"Let The Dead Bury The Dead"— HEAR YE HIM (@NoMalice757) May 1, 2017
5-5-17#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/2ENO23UAcS
#FakeNews from the forth coming album "Let The Dead Bury The Dead."— HEAR YE HIM (@NoMalice757) April 28, 2017
Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/6AVw3II8Ax
There is still no timetable for the release of the album, but with the single dropping, it's definitely sooner than later.
"Basically, the concept of the album is, instead of getting caught up with what everyone else is doing," No Malice said in an interview with Rapzilla last year, "I just want to show people that I don't have anyone to keep up with. ... You don't have to be in competition with everyone. Just be the best you that you can be because 'let the dead bury the dead.' This rat race is always going to go on."