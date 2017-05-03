Jackie Hill Perry is Working on Her First Book

Perry took to her social media accounts to post a snapshot of herself at what appears to be a cafe. Besides the delicious looking breakfast, she has a laptop open with a few paragraphs written out. The caption reads: "first book. work in progress. God bless this work. progress second. prayer first."
first book. work in progress. God bless this work. progress second. prayer first. pic.twitter.com/CDLMZ3OKJQ— Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) May 2, 2017
If you thought you heard about Perry being a writer, it's because she contributed to the book Women on Life: A Call to Love the Unborn, Unloved, & Neglected by Trillia Newbell.
She has also written many articles for the Gospel Coalition.