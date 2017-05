Jackie Hill Perry is Working on Her First Book

first book. work in progress. God bless this work. progress second. prayer first. pic.twitter.com/CDLMZ3OKJQ — Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) May 2, 2017

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

When you think of the life story, wisdom, and artistry of Jackie Hill Perry, you immediately think, 'Wow, I bet her books are good!' The thing is, unbelievably, she's never written one...until now.Perry took to her social media accounts to post a snapshot of herself at what appears to be a cafe. Besides the delicious looking breakfast, she has a laptop open with a few paragraphs written out. The caption reads: "first book. work in progress. God bless this work. progress second. prayer first."If you thought you heard about Perry being a writer, it's because she contributed to the bookby Trillia Newbell.She has also written many articles for the Gospel Coalition.