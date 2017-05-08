 Young Noah is Dropping Three Albums This Month

Christian rap artist Young Noah is getting ready to drop three albums at once, but the songs aren't new, he's taking a step back to his past with these.

Album one is called, Christian Rap Four Dummies and it was released in 2010. The second album is actually a double-disc of 22 tracks titled, Called to Be Corny.

Young Noah said these records were what helped him get signed to Clearsight Music and are what he actually believes is "My best work."

"Releasing all my old music back before the Christian music industry ruined my relationship with God," he tweeted, followed by, "When y'all hear my old music don't judge me I already know I fell off..."

Noah says preorders for the albums will be available on May 15th and the albums will be available on May 29th.

Watch Noah explain it below:

