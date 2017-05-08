 Jered Sanders Reveals Mixtape Name, Tracklist, and Release Date

Freshly signed God Over Money rapper Jered Sanders is dropping his first project for the label this Friday, VERSEatility Mixtape.

The project is available this Friday, May 12th.

Tracklist:

Guess Who's Bizzack
Lu King
Beauty
Suicide
Sinner Man (feat. Bizzle)
Holy Ghost
Time Tickin
Santorini Peace
Letter To AJ
Better
Love Is Perfect (feat. Dee Black)
I'm Good
Never Going Back (Pt. I)
The Hope Freestyle
Brand New Person
Colin's Rebuttal
My Views

"New mixtape coming soon. Ya’ll aren’t ready. Accept the previous sentence and understand how sincere it is..." Sanders wrote on his social media accounts last week. He then dropped two snippets. The time is now.

A post shared by #GodOverMoneyJered (@jeredsanders) on



A post shared by #GodOverMoneyJered (@jeredsanders) on



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

