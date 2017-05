Jered Sanders Reveals Mixtape Name, Tracklist, and Release Date

Tracklist:

Soon come. #GodOverMoney A post shared by #GodOverMoneyJered (@jeredsanders) on May 2, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

#GodOverMoney A post shared by #GodOverMoneyJered (@jeredsanders) on May 2, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Freshly signed God Over Money rapper Jered Sanders is dropping his first project for the label this Friday,The project is available this Friday, May 12th.Guess Who's BizzackLu KingBeautySuicideSinner Man (feat. Bizzle)Holy GhostTime TickinSantorini PeaceLetter To AJBetterLove Is Perfect (feat. Dee Black)I'm GoodNever Going Back (Pt. I)The Hope FreestyleBrand New PersonColin's RebuttalMy Views"New mixtape coming soon. Ya’ll aren’t ready. Accept the previous sentence and understand how sincere it is..." Sanders wrote on his social media accounts last week. He then dropped two snippets. The time is now.