Jered Sanders Reveals Mixtape Name, Tracklist, and Release Date

The project is available this Friday, May 12th.
Tracklist:Guess Who's Bizzack
Lu King
Beauty
Suicide
Sinner Man (feat. Bizzle)
Holy Ghost
Time Tickin
Santorini Peace
Letter To AJ
Better
Love Is Perfect (feat. Dee Black)
I'm Good
Never Going Back (Pt. I)
The Hope Freestyle
Brand New Person
Colin's Rebuttal
My Views
"New mixtape coming soon. Ya’ll aren’t ready. Accept the previous sentence and understand how sincere it is..." Sanders wrote on his social media accounts last week. He then dropped two snippets. The time is now.