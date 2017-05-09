Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

How great is our God thank you @chancetherapper for a phenomenal performance pic.twitter.com/03YaMKtg6c— Noelle (@NoelleAbraham) May 8, 2017
Chance is going straight up Chris Tomlin at this concert, and it's beautifully odd. An arena full of sinners, saints, and everything in between singing "How Great is Our God."
If you don't think Chance is a Christian, that's fine, but he's knocking on the doors of someone's heart who needs to hear this message.
Honestly, Chance the Rapper saved me tonight. No joke. No exaggeration. He is my miracle. Some things are just too important 2 b coincidence pic.twitter.com/l4PyXKS8iA— Mary (@marrehmase) May 8, 2017
In the clip, Chance is singing, "This is for Him, this is what I’m supposed to say...You should talk to Him…when was the last time you talked to Him…”
Then of course, there is his song "Blessings" which is describe's Chance's conversations with Jesus.
Blessings x Chance the Rapper pic.twitter.com/VNoNNVrca7— ㅤkaden (@kadenspoon) May 9, 2017
