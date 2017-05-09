 Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?



Chance is going straight up Chris Tomlin at this concert, and it's beautifully odd. An arena full of sinners, saints, and everything in between singing "How Great is Our God."

If you don't think Chance is a Christian, that's fine, but he's knocking on the doors of someone's heart who needs to hear this message.



"Honestly, Chance the Rapper saved me tonight. No joke. No exaggeration. He is my miracle. Some things are just too important 2 b coincidence," reads that Tweet.

In the clip, Chance is singing, "This is for Him, this is what I’m supposed to say...You should talk to Him…when was the last time you talked to Him…”

Then of course, there is his song "Blessings" which is describe's Chance's conversations with Jesus.



What do you think? Continue the conversation in the comments.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

