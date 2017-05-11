Lecrae Released Career Changing 'Church Clothes Mixtape' 5-Years Ago Today

The mixtape was hosted by Don Cannon, and downloaded over 100,000 in less that 48 hours on Datpiff.com. It eventually had over 250,000 by the end of the month and about 600,000 now, which is platinum on the site.
The music video for the title track premiered on XXL and had cameos by Kendrick Lamar and DJ Premier.
The song itself was a bit controversial at the time because it spoke up against his gripes with the church.
"Some of these folks wont tell the truth, Too busy tryna get them racks man
Church tryna rob my paycheck, choir members probably having gay sex
Pastor manipulatin, hurtin women,
I wonder what he's gon' say next
Bookstores pimpin them hope books, Like God don’t know how broke looks
They tellin me that I'm gon' reap a meal
If I sew into these low crooks
Plus I know homegirl a freak
Now how she singing a solo?
I walk in the church with a snap back And they tellin me that that’s a no no?
That’s backwards and I lack words for these for these actors called pastors
All these folks is hypocrites,
And that’s why I ain't at church"
The album had features by Tedashii, Propaganda, Swoope, No Malice, Andy Mineo, and others.
Tracklist:
1. Co-Sign (Prod by Heat Academy)
2. APB ft. Thi'sl (Prod. by Charlie Heat/Sarah J)
3. Church Clothes (Prod. by Wit)
4. Cold World ft. Tasha Catour (Prod. by Street Symphony)
5. Welcome To H-Town ft. Tedashii & Dre Murray (Prod. by Wit)
6. Inspiration (Prod. by Wit)
7. Rise (Prod. by 9th Wonder)
8. Darkest Hour ft. No Malice (Prod. by ThaInnaCircle)
9. Black Rose (Prod. by Tyshane)
10. The Price of Life ft. Andy Mineo & Co Campbell (Prod. by Symbolyc One "S1")
11. Special ft. Lester "L2" Shaw (Prod. by ThaInnaCircle)
12. No Regrets ft. Suzy Rock (Prod. by Big Juice/Street Symphony)
13. Gimme A Second (Prod. by Boi-1da)
14. Long Time Coming ft. Swoope (Prod. by 9th Wonder)
15. Misconception ft. Propaganda, Braille, & Odd Thomas (Prod. by Courtland Urbano)
16. Spazz (Prod. by Charlie Heat/Sarah J)
17. Sacrifice (Prod. by Red On The Beat/Sarah J)
18. Rejects (Prod. by Tha Kracken!)
Download the project for FREE HERE.