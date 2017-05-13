 Beleaf on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 62

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Beleaf is our featured artist interview for the 62nd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Doxamillion - LXFE ft. Surf Gvng
Mogli the Iceburg - Reinvest (feat. Adrian Stresow)
Lecrae – Fakin’
Steven Malcolm – Party In The Hills Ft. Hollyn & Andy Mineo
KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & Wesson
T-Bone – Lyrical Assassin (Throw Back)
Karlton Jones - INFINITY

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
BeleafInterview Part 1
Beleaf – Ain’t This Life Perfect
Beleaf Interview Part 2
Beleaf – You’re Okay
Beleaf Interview Part 3
Beleaf – No Chill

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Charles Goose - Cinco
.nobigdyl. ft Marty of Social Club Misfits - Shakira
Andy Mineo ft Lecrae - Uno Uno Seis (Black Knight Remix)
Tony Tillman - Thankful (Black Rob edit)
Lecrae - I Know + Ayo! (Mashup)
Social Club Misfits ft. Daramola - Love 4 Real
Lawren feat. Benjamin Rea - South Miami Heights
Mariachi interlude
Aha Gazelle feat. MC Fiji - Momma House
Tedashii - Jumped Out the Whip (Gasolina remix)
Gawvi & El Rusty - Cinco De Cumbia (DJ Tranzformed edit)
Steven Malcolm ft Pyrexx- Hot Boy
Nak Daniels - Ain't No Water
Angie Rose - 100% Freestyle
Mariachi interlude 2
Daramola-Someone to Love (DJ Tranzformed edit)

Davis Absolute - HISWORTH (Kendrick Lamar DUCKWORTH Remix)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Aha Gazelle – Momma House
#3. Kevi - Blessed ft. Reconcile
#2. No Malice - Fake News
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
T-Bone – Bionic Man
#1 Willow Stephens - Sure as the Moon ft. Andy Mineo
Proud Refuge - Trust & Believe
Eshon Burgundy - Nothing Above You
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Beleaf's Final Album 'In Fatherhood' Cracks iTunes Top 10

in News
Not only is it Beleaf's birthday today, but it is also the release date of his final album, In Fatherhood.

Music Video: Beleaf - You're Okay ft. ABIV

in Music Videos
Beleaf released a music video for "You're Okay" featuring ABIV, the latest single from his final album.

Video: Ruslan - My God [Live] Weekly #3

in Music Videos
After the success of his 2016 critically album Americana, Kings Dream Entertainment artist Ruslan launched into the year with a plethora of content, providing music industry tips from his new YouTube…

Free Download: Matthew Campbell - Piece Of Mind ft. Beleaf

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
15-year-old Matthew Campbell worked with soon to be retired emcee Beleaf and producer santhosh. for his new free single, "Piece of Mind."

Trending

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Andy Mineo Announces Summer Mixtape & Previews 'Magic Bird' on Instagram

in News
While our last Andy Mineo post may have been an April Fool's joke, this one is certainly not. According to an Instagram live video, the Reach rapper wants to drop a mixtape this summer.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags