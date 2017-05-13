Beleaf on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 62

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Doxamillion - LXFE ft. Surf Gvng
Mogli the Iceburg - Reinvest (feat. Adrian Stresow)
Lecrae – Fakin’
Steven Malcolm – Party In The Hills Ft. Hollyn & Andy Mineo
KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & Wesson
T-Bone – Lyrical Assassin (Throw Back)
Karlton Jones - INFINITY
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
BeleafInterview Part 1
Beleaf – Ain’t This Life Perfect
Beleaf Interview Part 2
Beleaf – You’re Okay
Beleaf Interview Part 3
Beleaf – No Chill
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Charles Goose - Cinco
.nobigdyl. ft Marty of Social Club Misfits - Shakira
Andy Mineo ft Lecrae - Uno Uno Seis (Black Knight Remix)
Tony Tillman - Thankful (Black Rob edit)
Lecrae - I Know + Ayo! (Mashup)
Social Club Misfits ft. Daramola - Love 4 Real
Lawren feat. Benjamin Rea - South Miami Heights
Mariachi interlude
Aha Gazelle feat. MC Fiji - Momma House
Tedashii - Jumped Out the Whip (Gasolina remix)
Gawvi & El Rusty - Cinco De Cumbia (DJ Tranzformed edit)
Steven Malcolm ft Pyrexx- Hot Boy
Nak Daniels - Ain't No Water
Angie Rose - 100% Freestyle
Mariachi interlude 2
Daramola-Someone to Love (DJ Tranzformed edit)
Davis Absolute - HISWORTH (Kendrick Lamar DUCKWORTH Remix)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Aha Gazelle – Momma House
#3. Kevi - Blessed ft. Reconcile
#2. No Malice - Fake News
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
T-Bone – Bionic Man
#1 Willow Stephens - Sure as the Moon ft. Andy Mineo
Proud Refuge - Trust & Believe
Eshon Burgundy - Nothing Above You