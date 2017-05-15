 KJ-52 Announces Tour Dates for 'Jonah Tour'

KJ-52 just announced that his Jonah Tour with special guest Humble Tip is all booked up and ready to go.

For tickets and additional information head on over to his website.

Tour Dates:

May 20th Annadale VA. (free show)
May 21st Fredricksburg VA. (free show)
May 28 Chanute KS $10 tickets @ Fire Escape Show w/ Cash Hollistah
May 30 Russellville AR. $5 tickets @ Jonah Tour
May 31 Gastonia NC. $5 tickets @ Jonah Tour
June 1st Nashville TN. @ Rocketown show w/ Derek Minor, Canon, B. Cooper B. Reith
June 2nd Huntsville AL. @ Jonah Tour
June 3rd Hallls TN. (free show)
June 4th Magee MS. (free show)
KJ-52 also recently released his first full-length music video from his newest album Jonah. The visual is for the song "More of You, Less of Me" featuring Whosoever South off the LP.



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

