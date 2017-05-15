KJ-52 Announces Tour Dates for 'Jonah Tour'

For tickets and additional information head on over to his website.
Tour Dates:May 20th Annadale VA. (free show)
May 21st Fredricksburg VA. (free show)
May 28 Chanute KS $10 tickets @ Fire Escape Show w/ Cash Hollistah
May 30 Russellville AR. $5 tickets @ Jonah Tour
May 31 Gastonia NC. $5 tickets @ Jonah Tour
June 1st Nashville TN. @ Rocketown show w/ Derek Minor, Canon, B. Cooper B. Reith
June 2nd Huntsville AL. @ Jonah Tour
June 3rd Hallls TN. (free show)
June 4th Magee MS. (free show)
KJ-52 also recently released his first full-length music video from his newest album Jonah. The visual is for the song "More of You, Less of Me" featuring Whosoever South off the LP.
