KJ-52 Announces Tour Dates for 'Jonah Tour'

Tour Dates:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

KJ-52 just announced that his Jonah Tour with special guest Humble Tip is all booked up and ready to go.For tickets and additional information head on over to his website May 20th Annadale VA. (free show)May 21st Fredricksburg VA. (free show)May 28 Chanute KS $10 tickets @ Fire Escape Show w/ Cash HollistahMay 30 Russellville AR. $5 tickets @ Jonah TourMay 31 Gastonia NC. $5 tickets @ Jonah TourJune 1st Nashville TN. @ Rocketown show w/ Derek Minor, Canon, B. Cooper B. ReithJune 2nd Huntsville AL. @ Jonah TourJune 3rd Hallls TN. (free show)June 4th Magee MS. (free show)KJ-52 also recently released his first full-length music video from his newest album. The visual is for the song "More of You, Less of Me" featuring Whosoever South off the LP.Buy on iTunes or Amazon