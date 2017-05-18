 Loso set for dream match against B Dot

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

I must be prophetic. Last night during the Angry Fan Radio podcast, Bull Pen Battle League founder John John Da Don revealed that B. Dot has been booked to battle the "Imaginary Gun Bar' king at an event in the near future. Loso also made a brief appearance and confirmed the news via Facebook.

This highly anticipated matchup is one that many people, including Loso himself, have been asking for as it has the potential to be a battle for the ages. With both emcee's shooting up the ranks and taking the battle rap world by storm, it was almost inevitable that they would cross pens. B. Dot, who announced his retirement early this year, surprised many with the news, as he had been seemingly dodging going toe to toe with Th3 Saga on the URL stage for several months.

With a style similar to that of the legendary Loaded Lux (Beloved!), Dot has made a name for himself by tearing his opponents down strategically using historical and cultural facts. As a follower of the Kemet religion and a vocal opponent of the Christian faith, it was only a matter of time until either Loso, Ward, Saga or Hymns got their chance with the West Coast emcee. Earlier tonight on Twitter, Th3 Saga saluted Loso for being the one to get his hands on B. Dot.

At the end of the day this will not just be a battle, but public display of apologetics in action. My prayer is that those who wrestle with how to defend the faith against the legions of “woke” people (and their depth of Wikipedia knowledge) will watch this video will be encouraged to dig deeper into the Word and into the history of the Church. No doubt this battle will be the biggest and most important of Loso's career thus far, and will be the one argued about for years to come....unless he bodies B.Dot like he supposed to.
About the Author
Cutright is Music Director for Nerdcore super group JustHis League, a battle rapper, and professional Ninja Turtle. Hater of first person shooters, he learned how to drive from playing Grand Theft Auto and wrecked his first car in under a month.

Related Articles

Video: Loso - On My Way ft. Alano Adan

in Music Videos
"Loso is back and gearing up for his new EP with a new single "On My Way" featuring Alano Adan."

Video: Loso - Change Up

in Music Videos
"To prepare fans for his new project, Loso only uses a minute to show off his rapping ability."

Loso blacks out for King Of The Dot debut battle

in News
The Bullpen babyface made his King Of the Dot debut during Day 2 of the Royal Rumble-esque event Blackout 7. After wrecking shop against battle rap veterans Xcel and DNA, many were excited to see…

Free Download: LJ - OMG ft. Loso & Kase Flow

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download free single "OMG" from Tampa, Florida-based artist LJ featuring Loso and Kase Flow, produced by Tone Jonez.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags