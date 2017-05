About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new albumon Friday.The cover artwork, which has his signature cartoonish look, and the tracklist for the LP was unveiled with the pre-order on iTunes Aha, who signed with Reach Records in February, will release his debut album with the label on June 9.1. The Price Is Always Right2. Twentylemhunnidmillion3. Momma House ft. MC Fiji4. Keep It in the Family5. All Gold Party6. Another Sauce Song7. No Haircut Talk 2 ft. Reg Rob8. Vegeta