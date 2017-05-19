 Propaganda Reveals New Album Title, Cover, Tracklist, & Preorder

Rapper and spoken word artist Propaganda just announced his next album, Crooked, and also provided a preorder link.

The album is set to release on June 30th and the song "Darkie" featuring Jackie Hill-Perry and Micah Bournes is now available with preorder and on Spotify.



Tracklist:

Crooked Ways (feat. Terence F. Clark)
It's Complicated
Bear with Me (feat. Marz Ferrer)
Cynical (feat. Aaron Marsh & Sho Baraka)
Slow Cook
Do Know Wrong (feat. Macho)
Gentrify
I Hate Cats
Darkie (feat. Jackie Hill-Perry and Micah Bournes)
It's Not Working (The Truth) (feat. Courtney Orlando)
Andrew Mandela (feat. Topknot Feather)
Olympian
Made Straight (feat. Audrey Assad)
ICPTSD

Preorder the album here.
