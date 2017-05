Armond WakeUp Releases 'The Dropbox Demos' for One Week Only

Tracklist:

Armond Wakeup is doing something pretty cool this week with his surprise project. The kick is, it'll only be available for a week, up until May 26th and then it's gone."Dug deep into the archives. These are NOT throwaways, rather a collection of songs that didn't quite fit any of my projects. Matter fact, don't be surprised if you hear finished versions of these songs eventually," he wrote on Bandcamp. "100% of proceeds go towards Advance Church Columbus sending young African American missionaries to Tijuana, Mexico to spread the gospel."1. Life Is A Cartoon (produced by Redd Lettaz & Jonathan Baker) (2014)2. Hoodie Season (2013) (produced by Armond WakeUp)3. Inside (Original Version) (2012)4. I Got You (2016)5. Make A Beat Out Of This Doc (produced by Armond WakeUp) (2014)6. TLC (2014)7. We'll Get There In The End (2013)8. Easy To Love (2015)9. Trying To Get (feat Indefinite) (produced by Smurf Village) (2012)Check out the project here