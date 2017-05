Doxamillion on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 63

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Doxamillion is our featured artist interview for the 63rd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & WessonAha Gazelle - Momma HouseThi'sl - Tears ft. Ellie HolcombKevi - Blessed ft. ReconcileJered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)Parris Chariz – Holy Wave Ft. Ty BraselBrvndonP & Mission - Gotta Be HereRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentDoxamillion Interview Part 1Doxamillion - LXFE ft. Surf GvngDoxamillion Interview Part 2Doxamillion – Lxfe Lxke Ft Chris BatsonDoxamillion Interview Part 3Doxamillion – Fuego Ft. Rev MizzDoxamillion Interview PartDoxamillion – Talk To GodLIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GSocial Club Misfits - Pop OutLecrae – BlessingsGawvi - Look At You (ft. wordsplayed)Andy Mineo - Know Thats Right (DJ-Gelo Remix)Andy Mineo Lecrae - Uno Uno Seis (Toxic Emotion Bootleg)Trip Lee - Manolo (calvin mvrk remix)Canon - Over Do It (feat. Derek Minor)Andy Mineo - Desperados (Jeremy Caruthers remix)Lecrae – CruisingBuck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young NoahIllijam - Enjoy (Prod. by Lex Luger)Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Shiwan - Elevate ft. Oscar Urbina#3. I Am RChris - Pull Up ft. T-Strike & Plain James#2. Corey Wise - Motives ft. Jarry MannaRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekS.O. - What's Your Name? ft. Daramola#1 No Malice - Fake NewsSkrip - BIG ft. Aha Gazelle