Doxamillion on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 63

KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & Wesson
Aha Gazelle - Momma House
Thi'sl - Tears ft. Ellie Holcomb
Kevi - Blessed ft. Reconcile
Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)
Parris Chariz – Holy Wave Ft. Ty Brasel
BrvndonP & Mission - Gotta Be Here
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Doxamillion Interview Part 1
Doxamillion - LXFE ft. Surf Gvng
Doxamillion Interview Part 2
Doxamillion – Lxfe Lxke Ft Chris Batson
Doxamillion Interview Part 3
Doxamillion – Fuego Ft. Rev Mizz
Doxamillion Interview Part
Doxamillion – Talk To God
LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Social Club Misfits - Pop Out
Lecrae – Blessings
Gawvi - Look At You (ft. wordsplayed)
Andy Mineo - Know Thats Right (DJ-Gelo Remix)
Andy Mineo Lecrae - Uno Uno Seis (Toxic Emotion Bootleg)
Trip Lee - Manolo (calvin mvrk remix)
Canon - Over Do It (feat. Derek Minor)
Andy Mineo - Desperados (Jeremy Caruthers remix)
Lecrae – Cruising
Buck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young Noah
Illijam - Enjoy (Prod. by Lex Luger)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Shiwan - Elevate ft. Oscar Urbina
#3. I Am RChris - Pull Up ft. T-Strike & Plain James
#2. Corey Wise - Motives ft. Jarry Manna
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
S.O. - What's Your Name? ft. Daramola
#1 No Malice - Fake News
Skrip - BIG ft. Aha Gazelle