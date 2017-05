About the Author

Eshon Burgundy just revealed the name of his upcoming project in an interview and said the project is still coming together.Called,, the first single, "Nothing Above You," is also the opening track. The song is produced by Carnegie."Working on a new project right now, trying to do it on this tour but it’s been difficult organizing my thoughts and really gathering my thoughts and putting it together to say what I want to say," he explained. "Hopefully, I get it done soon."Watch the interview below:Listen to "Nothing Above You" below:Buy on iTunes