 Andy Mineo Hints About a Friends & Family Tour with Social Club Misfits

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

As the Social Club Misfits tour around the country singing, “Do it for the friends and the family,” well, according to an Andy Mineo Twitter post, they finally might be doing it.



This tweet comes after Social Club Misfits tweeted the following:



They are also said they are working on a new album already and have new tours in the works. Mineo also has a mixtape dropping this summer, so both camps are ripe for a tour together after their canceled one last year.

Earlier in the year, Mary and Fern explained the tour being a possibility to Rapzilla.

“Andy and us, we’re always in communication. We can’t say no to anything but talks is all we’ve had,” responded Fern. “As soon as the situation arises, I’m sure that can get brought to the table. We all have a lot of things going on. I can’t put a no on that. We’d love to get on the road at some point.”

“If we do anything, it’ll end up being a once a year thing. It’s really Andy’s thing,” chimed in Marty. “We do a thing in California and Andy likes Houston. So I like that. The artists can do their once a year event and do it wherever they want it to.”

The tour turned into a one off show in Houston, TX. Read Andy’s full post below about the cancellation:



Check out the original details of the Friends 7 Family Tour here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: GAWVI - God Speed

in Music Videos
GAWVI released a visual for his song which features Andy Mineo and KB, "God Speed," from his latest album We Belong.

Andy Mineo's Artist Willow Stephens Reveals Tracklist & Artwork for Debut EP

in News
Willow Stephens, one of the newest artists on Andy Mineo's Miner League label, revealed the cover and tracklist for her debut EP.

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Uptown

in Music Videos
Without any warning, Andy Mineo just dropped a music video for the song "Uptown" off of his 2015 album Uncomfortable.

Andy Mineo to Release 'Heroes for Sale' Inspired Children's Book

in News
Andy Mineo has a lot of news coming soon but one of the things he did announce was the creation of a children's book inspired by Heroes for Sale.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags