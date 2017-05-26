Is 'Magic Bird' Andy Mineo's Summer Mixtape with Wordsplayed?

The first piece of evidence comes from Wordsplayed's Instagram post, which shows a picture of John Stockton and Karl Malone with the caption, "@andymineo & I. two thousand x seventeen."
A black and a white basketball player that were teammates. It also brings back the theme of Andy's preview of the song, "Magic Bird" (Magic Johnson and Larry Bird). Again, a white and a black basketball player. The two artists also have a song called "Lay Up," which sticks to this basketball theme.
Then there is this Andy snippet on Instagram of "Magic Bird" in which Andy says, "We got the mixes back."
for the kids. @AndyMineo @wordsplayed #MagicBird pic.twitter.com/JcA4mk5foE— Christian Genius (@Christ_Genius) May 23, 2017
Then there's this...
So, will the mixtape be called Magic Bird and feature Andy Mineo and Wordplayed? Sorry for the conspiracy theory article, but we'l find out soon enough.