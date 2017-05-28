 Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 64

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Listen to the newest and best in Christian Rap/Hip-Hop music on the new episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Aha Gazelle – Vegeta (new off Trilliam 2)
Corey Wise - Motives ft. Jarry Manna
Doxamillion - LXFE ft. Surf Gvng
nobigdyl. feat. Marty - Shakira
Beleaf - Ain’t This Life Perfect
KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & Wesson
Gawvi – God Speed
Mali Music - My Life
Joey Jewish - 64
No Malice - Fake News
Plain James - What I'm About
Aha Gazelle - Momma House
Trip Lee - Lord Have Mercy
Izze - Good God

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ Tituz
Dream Junkies - I Got The Juice
Social Club Misfits ft. Aha Gazelle, Chris Durso - Vibes Vibes Vibes
Point5 - Thank God!
nobigdyl. feat. Jarry Manna - Video
Royal Ezenwa - Nocturnal
BrvndonP & Mission - Better
Aha Gazelle - Sauceallonmeh
Dru Bex - Running Man
A.I. - Perilous
Elijah Jaron - Gold Chain feat. Mission
Fern - Who Am I (feat. Chris Batson)
Zabbai - Power Movez
Lecrae ft. Andy Mineo - Say I Won’t (Boom Boom Boom DJ Sticky remix)
Tedashii - Be Me Vs Azumba (DJ Tranzformed remix)
Derek Minor - Party People (DJ Tranzformed remix)

Elijah Jaron - Catch Up
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Slick Frenzy - That There ft. Datin
#3. K-Zoe - About Me
#2. S.O. - What's Your Name? ft. Daramola
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Joel - Come and Go
#1 Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole
Parris Chariz – Holy Wave Ft. Ty Brasel
Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Doxamillion on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 63

in News
Doxamillion is our featured artist interview for the 63rd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Lawren on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 61

in News
Lawren is our featured artist interview for the 61st episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Mogli the Iceburg - Ep. 60

in News
Mogli the Iceburg is our featured artist interview for the 60th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Oscar Urbina on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 59

in News
Oscar Urbina is our featured artist interview for the 59th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags