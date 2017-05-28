Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 64

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Aha Gazelle – Vegeta (new off Trilliam 2)
Corey Wise - Motives ft. Jarry Manna
Doxamillion - LXFE ft. Surf Gvng
nobigdyl. feat. Marty - Shakira
Beleaf - Ain’t This Life Perfect
KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & Wesson
Gawvi – God Speed
Mali Music - My Life
Joey Jewish - 64
No Malice - Fake News
Plain James - What I'm About
Aha Gazelle - Momma House
Trip Lee - Lord Have Mercy
Izze - Good God
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ Tituz
Dream Junkies - I Got The Juice
Social Club Misfits ft. Aha Gazelle, Chris Durso - Vibes Vibes Vibes
Point5 - Thank God!
nobigdyl. feat. Jarry Manna - Video
Royal Ezenwa - Nocturnal
BrvndonP & Mission - Better
Aha Gazelle - Sauceallonmeh
Dru Bex - Running Man
A.I. - Perilous
Elijah Jaron - Gold Chain feat. Mission
Fern - Who Am I (feat. Chris Batson)
Zabbai - Power Movez
Lecrae ft. Andy Mineo - Say I Won’t (Boom Boom Boom DJ Sticky remix)
Tedashii - Be Me Vs Azumba (DJ Tranzformed remix)
Derek Minor - Party People (DJ Tranzformed remix)
Elijah Jaron - Catch Up
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Slick Frenzy - That There ft. Datin
#3. K-Zoe - About Me
#2. S.O. - What's Your Name? ft. Daramola
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Joel - Come and Go
#1 Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole
Parris Chariz – Holy Wave Ft. Ty Brasel
Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)