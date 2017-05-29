 Safe House Hip-Hop Album Donates 100% Proceeds to Combating Human Trafficking

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Renaissance Movement Music (RMM) announces the release of Safe House, a Hip Hop album to combat human trafficking, available for digital download June 9, 2017.

100% of the album proceeds go directly towards the Safe House Project, an operation tasked with building a home for orphaned children facing the daily threat of sex trafficking in Pretoria, South Africa.

RMM Artists Legin, Sinai and Focus created Safe House, integrating transparent lyrics and authentic sound with features from Grammy Award Winner KJ Scriven, Grammy nominated Da Truth, Eshon Burgundy and Jered Sanders.

Safe House exposes a dichotomy of two truths; the tragic reality of human trafficking and hopelessness in today’s world, juxtaposed by the beautiful truth that we all need a safe house that’s within reach.



"I am really honored to be a part of the Safe House Project. I think what my Renaissance Movement brothers are doing with the project is an absolute necessity," said KJ Scriven.

"When I think about this album; when I think about this crisis; I am compelled to be a part of it because I feel it's our duty to get involved any way we can," said Da Truth.

Renaissance Movement Music operates as a family of artists with a shared belief system and driven towards engaging culture through gospel-based Hip Hop, artistry and musical excellence.

Tour dates to be announced. Tour is scheduled to start in August 2017.

Physical copies, music videos, calendar and booking information are available at here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 64

in News
Listen to the newest and best in Christian Rap/Hip-Hop music on the new episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Video: Peazy - What A Time ft. Steven Malcolm, Beacon Light & Triipp J.C

in Music Videos
Michigan-based artist Peazy released a music video for his single featuring Steven Malcolm, Beacon Light and Triipp J.C, "What A Time."

Music: Ryan Vetter - Up For This ft. Ruslan & Jet Trouble

in Singles
Producer Ryan Vetter, who competed in the 2014 Rapzilla Beat Battle, released a new single featuring Ruslan and Jet Trouble, "Up For This."

Free Download: Big Yae - Underestimated ft. K.H.A.M.

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Alabama-based artist Big Yae released "Underestimated," a new single from his upcoming free EP About Time, dropping June 9.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

in News
KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features…

25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags