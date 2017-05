Safe House Hip-Hop Album Donates 100% Proceeds to Combating Human Trafficking

About the Author

Renaissance Movement Music (RMM) announces the release of Safe House, a Hip Hop album to combat human trafficking, available for digital download June 9, 2017.100% of the album proceeds go directly towards the Safe House Project, an operation tasked with building a home for orphaned children facing the daily threat of sex trafficking in Pretoria, South Africa.RMM Artists Legin, Sinai and Focus created Safe House, integrating transparent lyrics and authentic sound with features from Grammy Award Winner KJ Scriven, Grammy nominated Da Truth, Eshon Burgundy and Jered Sanders.Safe House exposes a dichotomy of two truths; the tragic reality of human trafficking and hopelessness in today’s world, juxtaposed by the beautiful truth that we all need a safe house that’s within reach."I am really honored to be a part of the Safe House Project. I think what my Renaissance Movement brothers are doing with the project is an absolute necessity," said KJ Scriven."When I think about this album; when I think about this crisis; I am compelled to be a part of it because I feel it's our duty to get involved any way we can," said Da Truth.Renaissance Movement Music operates as a family of artists with a shared belief system and driven towards engaging culture through gospel-based Hip Hop, artistry and musical excellence.Tour dates to be announced. Tour is scheduled to start in August 2017.Physical copies, music videos, calendar and booking information are available at here