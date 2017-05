About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Selah the Corner's long-awaited God Over Money debut record is dropping June 23rd and is titledThere isn't too much info out on the project yet, but Selah told Rapzilla there will be three music videos and a documentary coming out prior to the release.A majority of the production was done by Wit, Tone Jonez, and KP.Selah The Corner recently released the single "High Potenoose" on 4/20 otherwise known as "Weed Day." It is unclear is this song will be on the record.Buy on iTunes or Amazon