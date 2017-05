About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Christian hip-hop duo was poised to make their comeback last year with the release of "Skin Deep," and after that single floated around, not much was heard from the group. Well now, over a year later, an EP calledhas materialized and will be dropping on June 23rd.You can get a preview with the title track below:Listen to "Skin Deep" below: