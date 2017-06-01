 Albert Pujols Chases History with 'Blessings' From Lecrae & Social Club Misfits

Anaheim Angels 1st basemen and DH Albert Pujols had an uneventful 1 for 4 at the plate last night, but that didn't stop him from calling some divine intervention for his appropriately named team.

Pujols, an outspoken Christian ballplayer, has had a historic career and will go down as one of the greatest players to ever step on the field.

This future Hall of Famer is currently sitting on 599 home runs. One more would put him in the elite company of only eight other ballplayers, some of the names controversial. (Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa, and Jim Thome.)

As Pujols closing in on history, this year, he has been coming to the plate to the song "Pop Out Revenge" by the Social Club Misfits.





This season he has also walked up to Lecrae's "Blessings," and in the past, Toby Mac's "Til the Day I Die," and Canton Jones' "5 Seconds."

When Pujols isn't belting home runs and creating legendary baseball moments on the field, he's leaving a legacy off of it. 12 years ago he started the Pujols Family Foundation - "a national not-for-profit agency that exists to honor God and strengthen families through our works, deeds and examples. Since beginning this foundation in 2005, we have sought to help those living with Down syndrome here at home and to improve the lives of the impoverished in the Dominican Republic."

We previously reported on Rockies ballplayer Ian Desmond walking to the plate listening to Trip Lee and GAWVI.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

