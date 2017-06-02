Rawsrvnt & Lil Raskull's 'There Go That Man' Featured on ESPN's NBA Finals Coverage

“Mama, there goes that man” is a phrase made famous by NBA-player-turned-broadcaster Mark Jackson.
“I’m so happy to be partnering up again with one my favorite television networks – especially on such a high-profile stage,” Rawsrvnt said.
“There Go That Man” is from Rawsrvnt’s recently-released Shut It Down EP and features Houston rap veteran Lil Raskull. This licensing deal is actually a repeat performance by the duo. In January of 2016 “First Take” also featured their “Game Changer” track on the show.
Listen below:
Rawsrvnt’s music has many connections to the sports world. In 2015 FOX Sports played his “My Statement / The End” song during several NBA game broadcasts, “Go Hard” appeared in a CBS telecast of a Miami Dolphins game, and UFC fighter Nate Marquardt named “The Almighty” to his Christian hip-hop playlist.
Pick up Rawsrvnt’s Shut It Down EP on iTunes here.