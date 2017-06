Rawsrvnt & Lil Raskull's 'There Go That Man' Featured on ESPN's NBA Finals Coverage

About the Author

Rawsrvnt is taking his talents, along with the help of Lil Raskull, to ESPN programming as his single, "There Go That Man" will be featured on "First Take" during the NBA Finals.“Mama, there goes that man” is a phrase made famous by NBA-player-turned-broadcaster Mark Jackson.“I’m so happy to be partnering up again with one my favorite television networks – especially on such a high-profile stage,” Rawsrvnt said.“There Go That Man” is from Rawsrvnt’s recently-releasedand features Houston rap veteran Lil Raskull. This licensing deal is actually a repeat performance by the duo. In January of 2016 “First Take” also featured their “Game Changer” track on the show.Listen below:Rawsrvnt’s music has many connections to the sports world. In 2015 FOX Sports played his “My Statement / The End” song during several NBA game broadcasts, “Go Hard” appeared in a CBS telecast of a Miami Dolphins game, and UFC fighter Nate Marquardt named “The Almighty” to his Christian hip-hop playlist.Pick up Rawsrvnt’s Shut It Down EP on iTunes here