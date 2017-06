About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.The interview was playful and there wasn't too much going on as far as content, but right at the end, he was asked about his new project."I just finished a new project. I was working on it in the hotel room, sending the files. That should get ready to come out in August," said Mineo.Watch the interview here So again, if this themixtape with Wordsplayed. Read more about this potential mixtape here