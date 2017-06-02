SoundCloud App Now Available on Xbox One & Windows 10

"We’ve built an app that seamlessly fits into your gaming experience and with access to millions of songs, you’ll never miss a beat. Xbox One users can download the app from the Xbox App Store and easily begin creating soundtracks that will get you in the zone and level up your gaming," the partnership reads.
Gamers can use SoundCloud Free, SoundCloud Go, or SoundCloud Go+ to listen to tracks, playlists and other brand new features, like The Upload.
One of the coolest functions is being able to control playback with your own voice through Cortana.
It can be downloaded from the Xbox App Store.
The SoundCloud Beta app for Windows 10 PCs and tablets is also available.