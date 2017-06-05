KB, Jackie Hill Perry, Shai Linne and more to minister at Legacy Conference 2017

This year’s conference theme will be the first of a four-year series for Legacy CHI: Devoted. The series will begin with Devoted to Doctrine.
“In order to walk worthy of the gospel as a disciple of Christ and make disciples for Christ, devotion is essential,” The Legacy director Brian Dye said. “Devotion to doctrine is essential because we cannot know God without God’s Word.”
The next three years, the conference themes will be Devoted to Fellowship, Devoted to the Gospel and Devoted to Prayer.
Other ministers who will teach at Legacy CHI 2017 include Charlie Dates, Colin Smith, The Ambassador, Blair Linne, BJ and Vanja Thompson, Rich and Anna Perez, Dhati Lewis, Jemar Tisby, Michelle Higgins, Joseph Solomon and Jimmy Needham.
Workshop tracks will be sponsored by The Reformed African American Network, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, The And Campaign, BLVD, 9Marks, Streetlights and Build A Better Us.
Among the many workshop tracks offered at Legacy CHI 2017 will be Disciple-Making in the City, African Descendants in Christian History, Gospel Contextualization, Life on Life, The Christian and Politics, Immigration and Building Gospel Community in a Multi-Ethnic Context.
Registration costs $90 until July 17 and $100 at the door.
Hip-hop and spoken-word artists will win free registration if they are selected for Legacy’s Rap Showcase and Poetry Slam competitions. Artists can submit a video for consideration to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or @LegacyDisciple on Twitter by June 9th.
Visit LegacyDisciple.org for more information.