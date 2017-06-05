 KB, Jackie Hill Perry, Shai Linne and more to minister at Legacy Conference 2017

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Over 80 ministers and artists will gather on July 20-22 for the 11th annual Legacy Conference in Chicago, among whom are Andy Mineo, KB, Jackie Hill Perry, Sho Baraka, Derek Minor, Shai Linne, Natalie Lauren and Dee-1.

This year’s conference theme will be the first of a four-year series for Legacy CHI: Devoted. The series will begin with Devoted to Doctrine.

“In order to walk worthy of the gospel as a disciple of Christ and make disciples for Christ, devotion is essential,” The Legacy director Brian Dye said. “Devotion to doctrine is essential because we cannot know God without God’s Word.”

The next three years, the conference themes will be Devoted to Fellowship, Devoted to the Gospel and Devoted to Prayer.

Other ministers who will teach at Legacy CHI 2017 include Charlie Dates, Colin Smith, The Ambassador, Blair Linne, BJ and Vanja Thompson, Rich and Anna Perez, Dhati Lewis, Jemar Tisby, Michelle Higgins, Joseph Solomon and Jimmy Needham.

Workshop tracks will be sponsored by The Reformed African American Network, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, The And Campaign, BLVD, 9Marks, Streetlights and Build A Better Us.

Among the many workshop tracks offered at Legacy CHI 2017 will be Disciple-Making in the City, African Descendants in Christian History, Gospel Contextualization, Life on Life, The Christian and Politics, Immigration and Building Gospel Community in a Multi-Ethnic Context.

Registration costs $90 until July 17 and $100 at the door.

Hip-hop and spoken-word artists will win free registration if they are selected for Legacy’s Rap Showcase and Poetry Slam competitions. Artists can submit a video for consideration to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or @LegacyDisciple on Twitter by June 9th.

Visit LegacyDisciple.org for more information.

About the Author
David Daniels is a columnist at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Legacy Conference Launches Campaign to Expand Across America

in News
The Legacy Conference is looking to expand it to both Chicago and LA and is asking for help to raise $25,000 by February 28th.

Andy Mineo, Trip Lee & more to appear at Legacy 2016

in News
Many familiar faces — including Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, Thabiti Anyabwile, Jackie Hill Perry, Propaganda and Thi'sl — will minister at the 10th anniversary of Legacy Conference this summer in Chicago.

Legacy Conference raises money for 10th anniversary

in News
Lecrae, The Ambassador, S.O. and more shared why they support Legacy Conference in a promo video which released this week for its 10-year anniversary.

Video Interview: Pastor Thabiti Anyabwile on Cussing in Christian Music

in Interviews
We sat down with pastor of Anacostia River Church and contributor to The Gospel Coalition, Thabiti Anyabwile, to discuss the topic of cussing in Christian music.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

in Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags