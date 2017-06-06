 Eric Heron on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 65

Eric Heron is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



KB feat. Ty Brasel - Smith & Wesson
Joel - Come and Go
S.O. - What's Your Name? ft. Daramola
joey Jewish - 64
Andy Mineo - Paganini
Mali Music - My Life
I Am RChris - Pull Up ft. T-Strike & Plain James

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Eric Heron Interview Part 1
Eric Heron – The Ride Ft. Cortes
Eric Heron Interview Part 2
Eric Heron – Switch It Up
Eric Heron Interview Part 3
KB - Enough
Eric Heron Interview Part 4
Eric Heron – Dawn

Intro
LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Gawvi – Cumbia
Qheem Redeemed - Do Dat At
Tedashii – Riot (DJ Gelo Remix)
Lecrae - Misconceptions 3 (feat. John Givez, Jgivens & Jackie Hill Perry)
Flame – Escrow
Grits – I Try
BB Jay – One Way
Social Club Misfits - Different People
David Dunn – Masterpiece

Elijah Jaron - Catch Up
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Sean David Grant - Good Enough ft. Eshon Burgundy
#3. Slick Frenzy - That There ft. Datin
#2. DLLN - Steph Curry On Em' ft. Q-Heem The Redeemed & K-Drama
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Ryan Vetter - Up For This ft. Ruslan & Jet Trouble
#1 Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole
Thi’sl - Parade
