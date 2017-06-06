 A. Ward and DNA put on a Classic for KOTD

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

King Of The Dot has released the latest battle from their Black Out 7 event that went down this past April, featuring A. Ward facing off against the veteran DNA ( aka Deoxyribonucleic Acid).

The match up was hailed as Battle of the Night by everyone in attendance, including KOTD founder Organik. DNA, who had been dishing out less than stellar performances for most of 2017, showed up like a man on fire against A. Ward, delivering one of his best showings on a KOTD stage since his matchup against Charron back in 2013.

However, when everything was said and done, A. Ward added another win to his arguably undefeated streak, walking out with a victory over the most watched battle rapper on the planet.

Watch the battle below. Warning: Explicit content

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Free Download: Witness - Bar Exam ft. Matt Tisdale, Cutright, A. Ward, Loso & DJ Wadeo

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download "Bar Exam" by Witness, a cypher track featuring some of his favorite rappers who have been killing it in the battle rap culture. Witness wanted to highlight the culture while bringing Hip…

Watch A.Ward's new entertaining battle with Saint Mic

in News
Die Daily artist A.Ward's latest battle in the Kansas City-based Connects league is online, and he and his opponent, Saint Mic, both brought their A games.

A.Ward pulls no punches in new rap battle

in News
Video of A.Ward's latest rap battle performance has been published, and the Kansas City-based artist again displayed his celebrated intensity.

A.Ward follows up celebrated debut rap battle with strong second bout

in News
Kansas City-based artist A.Ward recently returned to The Connects battle rap league to compete for the second time in 2015.

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

in Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags