A. Ward and DNA put on a Classic for KOTD

The match up was hailed as Battle of the Night by everyone in attendance, including KOTD founder Organik. DNA, who had been dishing out less than stellar performances for most of 2017, showed up like a man on fire against A. Ward, delivering one of his best showings on a KOTD stage since his matchup against Charron back in 2013.
However, when everything was said and done, A. Ward added another win to his arguably undefeated streak, walking out with a victory over the most watched battle rapper on the planet.
Watch the battle below. Warning: Explicit content