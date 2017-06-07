 New Lecrae song featuring Tori Kelly is coming soon

Lecrae just posted via his social media that his long anticipated music with Grammy nominated artist Tori Kelly will be releasing soon.

The picture he put up shows lyrics from the upcoming song titled "I'll Find You," which could possibly be the follow up single to "Blessings" for Lecrae's next album.

Check out the post below.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

