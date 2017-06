Selah the Corner 'Memoirs Of A Perfect World' Album Tracklisting Revealed

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

God Over Money revealed the tracklist for Selah the Corner's label debut project.is set to release on June 23. Check out the tracklist below.1. Memoirs feat. Dad (Prod. by Tone Jonez)2. Masquerade (Prod. by KP)3. Sticc & Moov feat. Eshon Burgundy (Prod. by KP)4. SCL2 feat. Dre Murray and Kayla Starks (Prod. by KP)5. Superman (Prod. by Wit)6. Float Prophecy feat. Mom7. Intro Vert (Prod. by Wit)8. Window Seat (Prod. by Wit & 42 North)9. Regular Day feat. Datin, Bumps, Raging Moses (Prod. by Wit)10. Highpotenoose (Prod. by Wit)11. Anthemic (Prod. by Wit)12. Cliche feat. Bizzle (Prod. by Soundnami)13. Same Bird feat. Jered Sanders (Prod. by Wit & 42 North)14. Fuel feat. Trini (Prod. by KP)15. Uriah States Of America feat. Norman Michael (Prod. by Wit & 42 North)16. Debt Collection feat. Dad & J. Carter (Prod. by KP)17. Fairy Tale (Prod. by Tone Jonez)18. Amnesia feat. Mom (Prod. by Tone Jonez)