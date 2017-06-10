 Kaleb Mitchell on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 66

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Kaleb Mitchell is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Lecrae Ft. Tori Kelly – I’ll Find You
J’Son – Necessary
Doxamillion – Fuego Ft. Rev Mizz
Proud Refuge – Trust & Believe
Lawren feat. Ty Brasel & WHATUPRG - Slums
nobigdyl. feat. Marty - Shakira
Canon Ft Aaron Cole – We Been Here

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Kaleb Mitchell Interview Part 1
Kaleb Mitchell – Bruce Wayne
Kaleb Mitchell Interview Part 2
Kaleb Mitchell – Get It
Kaleb Mitchell Interview Part 3
Kaleb Mitchell - 18
Kaleb Mitchell Interview Part 4
Kaleb Mitchell – Half Way There

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Angie Rose Featuring Lish - Fiya (Caramel Machiatto)
Speez - Grimey Siamese
Lawren - South Miami Heights (feat. Benjamin Rea)
Sam Cooke - The Coffee Song
Tee-Wyla - I Got The Spirit (feat. Datin, Raging Moses, Stefanotto & Jered Sanders)
Andy Mineo - Hear My Heart
Illijam - Changed ft. Adrian Stresow
Selah The Corner - Cliche Feat. Bizzle
Prominence - Flava In Ya Ear ft Gramm
Tony Tillman - Thankful (It's Summer remix)
Royal Ezenwa - Real Friends Remix
BrvndonP - No Fakery Ft. E-40
JamesGardin - Church freestyle
Deraj & B. Cooper - For The People
Gawvi & El Rusty - Cinco De Cumbia
Steven Malcolm - Never Let You Go (feat. Blanca)

Dru Bex – Gamez
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Pastor AD3 - THE WKND ft. Jarry Manna
#3. FEDEL - Lit (Remix) ft. Surf Gvng
#2. GRITS - Saints & Sinners
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Selah The Corner - Cliche ft. Bizzle
#1 Aha Gazelle - Keep It In The Family
S.O. - What's Your Name? ft. Daramola
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Aha Gazelle and Kaleb Mitchell Reach iTunes Rap Albums Chart

in News
Today two Christian rap artists cracked the Top 20 Hip-Hop Albums chart on iTunes, Aha Gazelle and Kaleb Mitchell.

Eric Heron on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 65

in News
Eric Heron is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 64

in News
Listen to the newest and best in Christian Rap/Hip-Hop music on the new episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Doxamillion on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 63

in News
Doxamillion is our featured artist interview for the 63rd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

RMM Safe House
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags