Far Cry 5

Madden 18

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Assasins Creed: Origins

Crackdown 3

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Kingdom Hearts 3

A Way Out

Forza Motorsport 7

Evil Within 2

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

This weekend started an exciting one for gamers worldwide as the annual E3 Expo kicked of in Los Angeles with a bang!. The annual video game conference is currently being held at the LA Convention Center from July 13-15 but fans got an early treat from several developers.New trailers dropped for the newest installment for several titles such as Far Cry, Madden, Kingdom Hearts, Assassins Creed. Many debuting titles are making noise, with EA's prison break inspired A Way Out being hailed as mind-blowing by many at the conference.With two more days left in the conference, gamers everywhere are waiting to see what developers will be releasing next!Check out a few trailers below: