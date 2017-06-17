 Ty Brasel on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 67

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Ty Brasel is back on the show as the featured artist interview on our 67th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Andy Mineo x Wordsplayed - Kidz
nobigdyl. feat. Marty - Shakira
Alano Adan – Rico Suave
Dead Heroes (Json, Tory Starks (fka Future), Word (fka T-Word), Nico Wells and producer DeeOnTheTrack) - GOAT ft. J. Roads
Kaleb Mitchell – Bruce Wayne Ft. Th3 Saga
Trevor Lee – Risk It All

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Ty Brasel Interview Part 1
KB ft. Ty Brasel – Smith and Wesson
Ty Brasel Interview Part 2
Ty Brasel – 4 the PPL Still Listening
Ty Brasel Interview Part 3
Ty Brasel – Young T
Ty Brasel Interview Part 4

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Social Club Misfits - Love 4 Real
Tedashii - I'm Good
K-Drama - Upside Down
Flame - War Of The Minds
Davis Absolute – In The Sky ft. Saigon, R-Swift & Sean Simmonds
Stu G with Propaganda - Make a Little Trouble
Trip Lee - Lord Have Mercy
Andy Mineo - Rat Race
KB ft.Ty Brassel - Smith and Wesson
Gawvi - God Speed ft Andy Mineo KB

Dru Bex – Gamez
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. FEDEL - Lit (Remix) ft. Surf Gvng
#3. GRITS - Saints & Sinners
Sweeper
#2. Aha Gazelle - Keep It In The Family
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Zauntee - My Time Now
#1 Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
The Org - Assemble
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Ty Brasel Reveals Debut Full Length Title, Release Date, & Cover

in News
Hip-Hop artist Ty Brasel just announced his debut independent solo project and it's coming June 16.

Kaleb Mitchell on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 66

in News
Kaleb Mitchell is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Eric Heron on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 65

in News
Eric Heron is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 64

in News
Listen to the newest and best in Christian Rap/Hip-Hop music on the new episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Trending

Chance the Rapper Channels Chris Tomlin as Whole Crowd Sings 'How Great is Our God'

in News
Not to sound like a broken record about Chance the Rapper's faith and mainstream blend of Christian infused hip-hop, but seriously, have you ever seen worship like this at a hip-hop show?

Dear Kendrick Lamar,

in Story
I read your message on DJ Booth about how you express God and felt compelled to write an open letter of encouragement to you and others who are digesting it AND your new album DAMN.

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Byron A. Truth and Mystery
Buy on iTunes or Amazon


Davey Asaph Never In My Wildest
Buy on iTunes or Amazon



RMM Safe House
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags