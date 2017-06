About the Author

After much speculation and conspiracy theory from the fans, it is true, a Friends and Family Tour with Andy Mineo and Social Club Misfits is finally happening, and this time around they are bringing Wordsplayed as well.Andy dropped the tour flyer with the caption, "NEW RECORD, NEW TOUR THIS FALL! Friends & Family tour w Social Club Misfits & Wordsplayed. Tickets & LIMITED VIP packages go live THIS WEDNESDAY. Don't sleep! They all sold out last year. friendsandfamilytour.com THIS WEDNESDAY!"Check out the tour dates below:We previously wrote about the hints Andy and Social Club were dropping concerning the tour, check that out here