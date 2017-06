2017 NBA Draft on ESPN will Feature Rawsrvnt's 'There Go That Man'

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Now that the Golden State Warriors have been crowned the 2017 NBA champions, all eyes turn to the league's annual draft of new talent. The event, which drew three million viewers last year, will be televised live on ESPN (Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET) and feature Rawsrvnt's song "There Go That Man."The track, whose hook is a tribute to the "Mama, there goes that man" meme made famous by NBA-player-turned-broadcaster Mark Jackson, is the second placement for the song on the network. It was also used on ESPN's "First Take" show that broadcast from each of the home cities of the 2017 NBA Finals and will continue to run there throughout June."What thrills me the most about this partnership is that ESPN told us they specifically chose the track because of its message," Rawsrvnt said. "It's bold, but from a believer's point of view, and is obviously something they know connects with their core audience.""There Go That Man" is from Rawsrvnt's recently-releasedand features Houston rap veteran Lil Raskull.Listen below:Pick up Rawsrvnt’s Shut It Down EP on iTunes here