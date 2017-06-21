2017 NBA Draft on ESPN will Feature Rawsrvnt's 'There Go That Man'

Rawsrvnt & Lil Raskull's 'There Go That Man' Featured on ESPN's NBA Finals Coverage in News Rawsrvnt is taking his talents, along with the help of Lil Raskull, to ESPN programming as his single, "There Go That Man" will be featured on "First Take" during the NBA Finals.

Rawsrvnt Reveals New EP Featuring Lil Raskull, PyRexx, Japhia Life, & More in News Florida-based artist Eddy "Rawsrvnt" Puyol took the term "Shut it down" to be a motivational mantra and a reminder to give the absolute best effort in any challenge. That's why his upcoming project…

Rawsrvnt explains how he writes songs for the sports world in Interviews Quite a few songs by West Palm Beach, Florida-based artist Rawsrvnt have received sports-related placements, most recently being the use of his track "Game Changer" by ESPN First Take.