 Christian Boxer Andre Ward Nominated for 'Best Fighter' at 2017 ESPY's

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Christian boxer Andre Ward was just nominated by ESPN in the Best Fighter category for the 2017 ESPY's which air on July 12.

"Honored to be nominated for a 2017 ESPY Award with some great fighters. Vote now in the link in my bio. Voting runs through July 12," he tweeted.

Vote for Andre Ward here.

In an interview with The Undefeated. Ward expressed that his courage comes from, “faith in God and my relationship with him. We all have to face fear, we face it in different ways, but I constantly pray for courage and he gives it to me.”

The boxer then shared the artists who most frequent his playlists.

“I got a strong list of gospel rappers. People sleep on those guys,” said Ward. “Lecrae, KB, Tedashii, Bizzle, Eshon Burgundy, these are guys that are ultra talented and gifted and people are finding out about them. They got dope music.”

On the 19th, Ward entered his boxing match to Bizzle’s to single "King" featuring H.U.R.T.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Watch Andre Ward enter the ring to Bizzle's single 'King'

in News
At Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena in front of 13,310 people and thousands more watching on HBO Pay-per-view, boxer Andre Ward walked out to Bizzle's single "King" featuring H.U.R.T. before Ward's latest…

Da' T.R.U.T.H. to perform on BET during Andre Ward boxing match tonight

in News
Christian hip-hop veteran Da' T.R.U.T.H. announced that he will be performing on BET tonight.

Video: Champion boxer Andre Ward names all Christian rappers for his top five hip-hop artists on Sway

in Live Videos
Champion boxer Andre Ward listed five Christian hip-hop artists when Sway Calloway asked him who his favorite rappers were on his radio show.

Trending

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Is 'Magic Bird' Andy Mineo's Summer Mixtape with Wordsplayed?

in News
It's no secret that Andy Mineo's summer mixtape is on its way, but what if this mixtape is also Wordsplayed's mixtape as well. Social media posts hint at this being true.

for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

in Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Byron A. Truth and Mystery
Buy on iTunes or Amazon


Davey Asaph Never In My Wildest
Buy on iTunes or Amazon



RMM Safe House
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags