Christian Boxer Andre Ward Nominated for 'Best Fighter' at 2017 ESPY's

"Honored to be nominated for a 2017 ESPY Award with some great fighters. Vote now in the link in my bio. Voting runs through July 12," he tweeted.
In an interview with The Undefeated. Ward expressed that his courage comes from, “faith in God and my relationship with him. We all have to face fear, we face it in different ways, but I constantly pray for courage and he gives it to me.”
The boxer then shared the artists who most frequent his playlists.
“I got a strong list of gospel rappers. People sleep on those guys,” said Ward. “Lecrae, KB, Tedashii, Bizzle, Eshon Burgundy, these are guys that are ultra talented and gifted and people are finding out about them. They got dope music.”
On the 19th, Ward entered his boxing match to Bizzle’s to single "King" featuring H.U.R.T.