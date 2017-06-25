 Joey Jewish on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 68

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Joey Jewish is the featured artist interview on our 68th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Zauntee – God Taught Me
Aha Gazelle - Keep It In The Family
Andy Mineo X Wordsplayed - Kidz
DJ DB405 - All That ft. 1K Phew
Propaganda - Bear With Me Ft. Marz
Ty Brasel – Gold Soul

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Joey Jewish Interview Part 1
Joey Jewish - 64
Joey Jewish Interview Part 2
Joey Jewish – No I.D.
Joey Jewish Interview Part 3
Joey Jewish – Life
Joey Jewish Interview Part 4
Joey Jewish - Lisa Frank (feat TwoSkies)

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Kw3st - Spirit Bomb ft. Shiwan
Wxlf - Juice (feat. Loso)
Eshon Burgundy - Before I Chose You (feat. Parade)
Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Ekali Tribute)
Royal Ezenwa - Dead Presidents Ft. Surf Gvng & Ike Hill
Sevin - Back 2 You
DJ Mykael V - Peace Bro ft. Ayinde
KALEB MITCHELL - Bruce Wayne (feat. Th3 Saga)
Ty Brasel - Humble Freestyle
Davis Absolute - DNA Remix
Andy Mineo - Uncomfortable
Susan Vega - Toms Diner (Instrumental)
Remix Maniacs - Batman
Gawvi - En La Calle
Andy Mineo ft Lecrae - Uno Uno Seis (Toxic Emotion Remix)
KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

Shiwan - The Return (Freestyle)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Rawsrvnt - All In ft. Pettidee & Teron Carter of GRITS
#3. HOPP - GO IN ft. Taylor Hill
#2. Dead Heroes - GOAT ft. J. Roads
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
foggieraw - Pretty Brown Face w/ Abdou
#1 Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
Aaron Cole - YCHMB
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Ty Brasel on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 67

in News
Ty Brasel is back on the show as the featured artist interview on our 67th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Kaleb Mitchell on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 66

in News
Kaleb Mitchell is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Eric Heron on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 65

in News
Eric Heron is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 64

in News
Listen to the newest and best in Christian Rap/Hip-Hop music on the new episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Trending

Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 2' Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Aha Gazelle revealed the details for his new album Trilliam 2 on Friday.

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Is 'Magic Bird' Andy Mineo's Summer Mixtape with Wordsplayed?

in News
It's no secret that Andy Mineo's summer mixtape is on its way, but what if this mixtape is also Wordsplayed's mixtape as well. Social media posts hint at this being true.

for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

in Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Davey Asaph Never In My Wildest
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

Popular Tags