Joey Jewish on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 68

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Zauntee – God Taught Me
Aha Gazelle - Keep It In The Family
Andy Mineo X Wordsplayed - Kidz
DJ DB405 - All That ft. 1K Phew
Propaganda - Bear With Me Ft. Marz
Ty Brasel – Gold Soul
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Joey Jewish Interview Part 1
Joey Jewish - 64
Joey Jewish Interview Part 2
Joey Jewish – No I.D.
Joey Jewish Interview Part 3
Joey Jewish – Life
Joey Jewish Interview Part 4
Joey Jewish - Lisa Frank (feat TwoSkies)
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Kw3st - Spirit Bomb ft. Shiwan
Wxlf - Juice (feat. Loso)
Eshon Burgundy - Before I Chose You (feat. Parade)
Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Ekali Tribute)
Royal Ezenwa - Dead Presidents Ft. Surf Gvng & Ike Hill
Sevin - Back 2 You
DJ Mykael V - Peace Bro ft. Ayinde
KALEB MITCHELL - Bruce Wayne (feat. Th3 Saga)
Ty Brasel - Humble Freestyle
Davis Absolute - DNA Remix
Andy Mineo - Uncomfortable
Susan Vega - Toms Diner (Instrumental)
Remix Maniacs - Batman
Gawvi - En La Calle
Andy Mineo ft Lecrae - Uno Uno Seis (Toxic Emotion Remix)
KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel
Shiwan - The Return (Freestyle)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Rawsrvnt - All In ft. Pettidee & Teron Carter of GRITS
#3. HOPP - GO IN ft. Taylor Hill
#2. Dead Heroes - GOAT ft. J. Roads
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
foggieraw - Pretty Brown Face w/ Abdou
#1 Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
Aaron Cole - YCHMB