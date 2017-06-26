 Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."



Lecrae then took to Twitter to thank people.







This year he was up against Cece Winans, Fantasia with Tye Tribbett, Kirk Franklin with Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, and Tamela Man, and Tamela Man by herself.

Lecrae has been nominated for a BET four times and became the first rapper to win it in 2015.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

