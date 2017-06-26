Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

Lecrae then took to Twitter to thank people.
Just won a #BETAward and forgot to thank EVERYONE who made that possible. My family, my Reach team, Columbia NAT, J, Childish, mom...— Lecrae (@lecrae) June 26, 2017
My whole Texas and ATL squad. My Columbia team, my manager Azu, Alex Medina...sheesh can't remember— Lecrae (@lecrae) June 26, 2017
This year he was up against Cece Winans, Fantasia with Tye Tribbett, Kirk Franklin with Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs, and Tamela Man, and Tamela Man by herself.
Lecrae has been nominated for a BET four times and became the first rapper to win it in 2015.