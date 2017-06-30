 Propaganda's 'Crooked' Cracks iTunes Albums Charts Top 10

Propaganda released his long-awaited album Crooked today, and he reached the No. 3 spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached as high as No. 7 overall.

He tweeted out:



Tracklist:

Crooked Ways (feat. Terence F. Clark)
It's Complicated
Bear with Me (feat. Marz Ferrer)
Cynical (feat. Aaron Marsh & Sho Baraka)
Slow Cook
Do Know Wrong (feat. Macho)
Gentrify
I Hate Cats
Darkie (feat. Jackie Hill-Perry and Micah Bournes)
It's Not Working (The Truth) (feat. Courtney Orlando)
Andrew Mandela (feat. Topknot Feather)
Olympian
Made Straight (feat. Audrey Assad)
ICPTSD

Order the album here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

