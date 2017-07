Derek Minor Joins Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, & Much More for Big Church Night Out Tour

About the Author

Derek Minor just announced that he will be part of the Big Church Night Out fall tour which features eight of Christian music’s biggest artists.Minor will appear along with the Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Blanca, Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline, worship with Jamison Strain, illusionist Brock Gill, and host Jeremy Willet.Watch the trailer below:*All dates subject to change. More dates to be added.9/21 Montgomery, AL9/22 Chattanooga, TN9/23 Raleigh, NC9/24 Florence, SC9/28 Topeka, KS9/29 Tulsa, OK9/30 Beaumont, TX10/1 Hidalgo, TX10/5 Colorado Springs, CO10/6 Amarillo, TX10/7 Wichita Falls, TX10/8 Austin, TX10/13 Kalamazoo, MI10/14 Bloomington, IN10/15 Champaign, IL10/19 Corinth, MS10/20 Atlanta, GA10/21 Pikeville, KY10/22 Highland Heights, KY10/26 Monroe, LA10/27 New Orleans, LA10/28 Tallahassee, FL10/29 Estero, FL11/9 Augusta, ME11/10 Danbury, CT11/11 Amherst, MA11/12 Erie, PA11/16 Cleveland, OH11/17 Toledo, OH11/18 Rochester, NY11/19 Utica, NY11/30 Shreveport, LA12/1 Springfield, MO12/2 Cape Girardeau, MO12/3 North Little Rock, AR12/7 Owensboro, KY12/8 Rockford, IL12/10 Moline, IL12/14 Johnstown, PA12/15 Bethlehem, PA12/16 Baltimore, MD12/17 Charlotte, NCPick up tickets here