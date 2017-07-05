Derek Minor Joins Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, & Much More for Big Church Night Out Tour

Minor will appear along with the Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Blanca, Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline, worship with Jamison Strain, illusionist Brock Gill, and host Jeremy Willet.
Watch the trailer below:
Big Church Night Out Tour
*All dates subject to change. More dates to be added.
9/21 Montgomery, AL
9/22 Chattanooga, TN
9/23 Raleigh, NC
9/24 Florence, SC
9/28 Topeka, KS
9/29 Tulsa, OK
9/30 Beaumont, TX
10/1 Hidalgo, TX
10/5 Colorado Springs, CO
10/6 Amarillo, TX
10/7 Wichita Falls, TX
10/8 Austin, TX
10/13 Kalamazoo, MI
10/14 Bloomington, IN
10/15 Champaign, IL
10/19 Corinth, MS
10/20 Atlanta, GA
10/21 Pikeville, KY
10/22 Highland Heights, KY
10/26 Monroe, LA
10/27 New Orleans, LA
10/28 Tallahassee, FL
10/29 Estero, FL
11/9 Augusta, ME
11/10 Danbury, CT
11/11 Amherst, MA
11/12 Erie, PA
11/16 Cleveland, OH
11/17 Toledo, OH
11/18 Rochester, NY
11/19 Utica, NY
11/30 Shreveport, LA
12/1 Springfield, MO
12/2 Cape Girardeau, MO
12/3 North Little Rock, AR
12/7 Owensboro, KY
12/8 Rockford, IL
12/10 Moline, IL
12/14 Johnstown, PA
12/15 Bethlehem, PA
12/16 Baltimore, MD
12/17 Charlotte, NC
Pick up tickets here.