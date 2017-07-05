 Derek Minor Joins Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, & Much More for Big Church Night Out Tour

Derek Minor just announced that he will be part of the Big Church Night Out fall tour which features eight of Christian music’s biggest artists.

Minor will appear along with the Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Blanca, Adam Agee of Audio Adrenaline, worship with Jamison Strain, illusionist Brock Gill, and host Jeremy Willet.

Watch the trailer below:



Big Church Night Out Tour

*All dates subject to change. More dates to be added.

9/21 Montgomery, AL

9/22 Chattanooga, TN

9/23 Raleigh, NC

9/24 Florence, SC

9/28 Topeka, KS

9/29 Tulsa, OK

9/30 Beaumont, TX

10/1 Hidalgo, TX

10/5 Colorado Springs, CO

10/6 Amarillo, TX

10/7 Wichita Falls, TX

10/8 Austin, TX

10/13 Kalamazoo, MI

10/14 Bloomington, IN

10/15 Champaign, IL

10/19 Corinth, MS

10/20 Atlanta, GA

10/21 Pikeville, KY

10/22 Highland Heights, KY

10/26 Monroe, LA

10/27 New Orleans, LA

10/28 Tallahassee, FL

10/29 Estero, FL

11/9 Augusta, ME

11/10 Danbury, CT

11/11 Amherst, MA

11/12 Erie, PA

11/16 Cleveland, OH

11/17 Toledo, OH

11/18 Rochester, NY

11/19 Utica, NY

11/30 Shreveport, LA

12/1 Springfield, MO

12/2 Cape Girardeau, MO

12/3 North Little Rock, AR

12/7 Owensboro, KY

12/8 Rockford, IL

12/10 Moline, IL

12/14 Johnstown, PA

12/15 Bethlehem, PA

12/16 Baltimore, MD

12/17 Charlotte, NC

Pick up tickets here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

