shai linne Reveals New Album, Cover, & Tracklisting

Shai Linne just announced he will be dropping a new album on July 21st and has already released a lyric video for the song “Supreme” featuring Beautiful Eulogy.



The record is called Still Jesus .

“The main point of Still Jesus is simple: We live in turbulent times, where things seem to shift more and more quickly. With all the changes of the past few years in society, the Church, and Christian Hip-hop, Jesus Christ hasn't changed. Hebrews 13:8- ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.’ Our main problem- fallen humanity’s sin before a Holy God- is still the same. And the solution to that problem- the gospel- is still the same. At the end of the day, It’s still all about Jesus,” Linne said of the album.

Tracklist:

Random Thoughts 3
Stand Up
Supreme ft. Beautiful Eulogy
Turn it Off
MC Goya Battle Rap (Interlude)
I'm Hot
One Day
One Day (Reprise) ft. Quinten Coblentz
Ichabod
Lord of All
Immutable ft. Monielle
Startling Mystery ft. Quinten Coblentz
Washer's Warning

Preorder here.

