shai linne Reveals New Album, Cover, & Tracklisting

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Shai Linne just announced he will be dropping a new album on July 21st and has already released a lyric video for the song “Supreme” featuring Beautiful Eulogy.The record is called“The main point of Still Jesus is simple: We live in turbulent times, where things seem to shift more and more quickly. With all the changes of the past few years in society, the Church, and Christian Hip-hop, Jesus Christ hasn't changed. Hebrews 13:8- ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.’ Our main problem- fallen humanity’s sin before a Holy God- is still the same. And the solution to that problem- the gospel- is still the same. At the end of the day, It’s still all about Jesus,” Linne said of the album.Tracklist:Random Thoughts 3Stand UpSupreme ft. Beautiful EulogyTurn it OffMC Goya Battle Rap (Interlude)I'm HotOne DayOne Day (Reprise) ft. Quinten CoblentzIchabodLord of AllImmutable ft. MonielleStartling Mystery ft. Quinten CoblentzWasher's WarningPreorder here