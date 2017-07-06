 Von Won Launches 'The Staff' Rap Collective

Von Won is not only a prolific artist but also a shrewd businessman, and his next venture will encapsulate both spectrums of music and business when he launches "The Staff."

The Staff is an ensemble of six Christian rappers: Lone, Tim James, Preach, Marcel Taylor, Carl Butler Jr., and Dulo. The 6-piece is called that because of the many meanings of the word "staff." For example – a music staff, a walking staff, or employed staff.

“Each artist represents his own, individual music ministry,” Von Won explained to the Chron. “But they all know that, by working together, we can make an even greater impact.”

The group will be releasing music under Nineveh Music Group and the first single is called "Work."



“Scripture tells us that God sent Jonah to Nineveh to call its citizens to repentance. Our work follows a similar pattern and is intended to reach people in the very streets that birthed us. It’s about not forgetting where you came from and wanting to share the Good News with your neighbors,” stated Von Won.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

