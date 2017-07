Selah the Corner on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 69

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Selah the Corner is the featured artist interview on our 69th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Hopp - GO IN ft. Taylor HillAndy Mineo X Wordsplayed – Dunk ContestZauntee – God Taught MeLecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori KellyPropaganda - OlympianSelah The Corner – Cliché Ft. BizzleRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentSelah The Corner Interview Part 1Selah The Corner – Super ManSelah The Corner Interview Part 2Selah The Corner – Same BirdSelah The Corner Interview Part 3Selah The Corner - MascaraedSelah The Corner Interview Part 4Selah The Corner – Fuel Ft. TriniLIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GNF - I Just Wanna KnowMr. Del - Everyday Holiday (feat. Murk)Lecrae - Deja VuSteven Malcolm - Party In the HillsTedashii – 808Trip Lee - Coulda Been MeGawvi – CumbiaBizzle - No HateAha Gazelle - Momma HouseThe ORG - AssembleAndy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Derek Minor - Fresh Prince#3. Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon#2. Swoope – All The TimeRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekJarry Manna - Wave Tutorial#1 Lecrae – Hammer Time Ft. 1k PhewTy Brasel – Gold Soul