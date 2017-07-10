Selah the Corner on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 69

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Hopp - GO IN ft. Taylor Hill
Andy Mineo X Wordsplayed – Dunk Contest
Zauntee – God Taught Me
Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
Propaganda - Olympian
Selah The Corner – Cliché Ft. Bizzle
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Selah The Corner Interview Part 1
Selah The Corner – Super Man
Selah The Corner Interview Part 2
Selah The Corner – Same Bird
Selah The Corner Interview Part 3
Selah The Corner - Mascaraed
Selah The Corner Interview Part 4
Selah The Corner – Fuel Ft. Trini
LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
NF - I Just Wanna Know
Mr. Del - Everyday Holiday (feat. Murk)
Lecrae - Deja Vu
Steven Malcolm - Party In the Hills
Tedashii – 808
Trip Lee - Coulda Been Me
Gawvi – Cumbia
Bizzle - No Hate
Aha Gazelle - Momma House
The ORG - Assemble
Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Derek Minor - Fresh Prince
#3. Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon
#2. Swoope – All The Time
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Jarry Manna - Wave Tutorial
#1 Lecrae – Hammer Time Ft. 1k Phew
Ty Brasel – Gold Soul