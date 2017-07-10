 Selah the Corner on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 69

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Selah the Corner is the featured artist interview on our 69th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Hopp - GO IN ft. Taylor Hill
Andy Mineo X Wordsplayed – Dunk Contest
Zauntee – God Taught Me
Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
Propaganda - Olympian
Selah The Corner – Cliché Ft. Bizzle

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Selah The Corner Interview Part 1
Selah The Corner – Super Man
Selah The Corner Interview Part 2
Selah The Corner – Same Bird
Selah The Corner Interview Part 3
Selah The Corner - Mascaraed
Selah The Corner Interview Part 4
Selah The Corner – Fuel Ft. Trini

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
NF - I Just Wanna Know
Mr. Del - Everyday Holiday (feat. Murk)
Lecrae - Deja Vu
Steven Malcolm - Party In the Hills
Tedashii – 808
Trip Lee - Coulda Been Me
Gawvi – Cumbia
Bizzle - No Hate
Aha Gazelle - Momma House
The ORG - Assemble

Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Derek Minor - Fresh Prince
#3. Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon
#2. Swoope – All The Time
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Jarry Manna - Wave Tutorial
#1 Lecrae – Hammer Time Ft. 1k Phew
Ty Brasel – Gold Soul

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Joey Jewish on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 68

in News
Joey Jewish is the featured artist interview on our 68th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Ty Brasel on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 67

in News
Ty Brasel is back on the show as the featured artist interview on our 67th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Music Video: Selah The Corner - Fuel ft. Trini

in Music Videos
Selah The Corner released another single and music video, "Fuel" featuring Trini, from his upcoming God Over Money debut album.

Kaleb Mitchell on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 66

in News
Kaleb Mitchell is our featured artist interview for the 65th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Trending

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Music: Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

in Singles
Lecrae's long awaited collaboration with Tori Kelly is here with his new single titled "I'll Find You."

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Kidz ft. wordsplayed

in Music Videos
Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow The Playlist On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

Du2ce J.C. Saved Me, Vol. 5
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD



Popular Tags